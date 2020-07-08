LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more and more people try to get tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky, is the state's supply being negatively effected? Health officials say no.
They say despite an increase in the number of people signing up for testing, the number of resources and testing kits remain at a level that will accommodate those who want one.
"It’s because the demand is up as a result of people wanting to get tested," said Bill Altman, with the Louisville Department of Health and Wellness.
At some locations the wait for a test is up to eight days.
Because it has more testing sites and an agreement between the state and providers, Indiana is not seeing the wait list for testing that Kentucky is.
Louisville health experts say there are four aspects when it comes to who is getting tested and when.
First, those who are symptomatic are a top priority, followed by those who may have been in contact with someone they believe to be positive for the virus. Next are those who are high risk — the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Finally, those who just want to be tested for peace of mind or recently returned from a vacation.
"They are coming and receiving those tests just to make sure they don’t expose people back here in Louisville," Norton Healthcare's Director of Employee Wellness, Allison Lenford, said.
Many testing locations are not accepting those who do not have symptoms and even those who once did. If you are symptomatic, most primary doctors and urgent cares can see you that same day.
Norton Health has seen an influx in testing — especially after the holiday weekend by those who were in large groups. As the amount of tests conducted increases, so does the amount of positive cases. Some testing locations have recently seen up to 500 tests per day.
Health officials want to stress that the state does not have a shortage of supplies, resources or personal protective equipment (PPE). Those who are getting tested now are not the same demographic who were getting tested three months ago, therefore patience is needed.
"It’s up to us to make sure that we’re taking into account where we deploy our testing resources and who really needs to be tested," said Altman.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city’s health department plan on holding a COVID-19 update sometime Thursday morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is also expected to announce new requirements on Thursday, as the state sees its highest two-day total in new COVID-19 cases.
