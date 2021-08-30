LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There are plans to transform a former dentistry school in downtown Louisville into an apartment building.
Myers Hall at the corner of East Broadway and Brook Street used to be home to the Louisville College of Dentistry. The building sat vacant for several years, but now crews can be seen inside preparing the property for construction work.
Louisville-based developer Underhill Associates filed plans with the city in April to turn the building into a three-story apartment complex geared toward medical students. Building permit records show the building could have between 43 and 44 apartment units.
Online city documents also suggest a small garden and seating area will be added to the front of the building, the back parking area will be converted into a plaza, and a small building at the back of the property will become the mail room and bike storage.
According to Underhill’s website, the project should be finished in spring 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.