LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motown superstar Diana Ross is coming to the The Louisville Palace Theatre this week.
Ross, former leader of The Supremes and one of the most successful recording artists of all time, is set to perform in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 16.
In the decades since the 1960s, when her 12 No. 1 singles were rivaled only by The Beatles, she has churned out hits such as "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough"; "Upside Down"; and duets with Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie and Michael Jackson.
The international achievements of "Miss Ross" were acknowledged by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences recognized her with its highest honor, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the most prestigious award given to a U.S. civilian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.