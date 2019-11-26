LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Dixie Highway project is almost over.
The last sections of median and curb work are scheduled to be completed in the next few weeks.
There will be some temporary lane closures for landscaping and finishing work now through the end of the year.
Final resurfacing is expected to continue into Spring 2020.
The new TARC Rapid bus rapid transit line is scheduled to start in January. It's expected to improve speed and service on the Dixie Highway corridor. It will consist of nine buses that will travel to 37 stops between downtown Louisville and Valley Station.
