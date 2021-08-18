LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a COVID-19 booster vaccine for Americans.
It's awaiting Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is expected to be rolled out Sept. 20.
"I think it will be very similar to the vaccine rollout," said Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer for the Clark County Health Department. "You'll probably see frontline health care workers and first responders very early."
The booster shot will likely be offered first to the same group of people who were at the front of the line for the initial vaccine.
Health officials advise getting the shot when you're eligible after numerous studies revealed declining protection against the virus after the first two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"The person who gets that third dose — the booster dose — will be much better equipped to handle that than someone who doesn't," Yazel said.
Immunocompromised individuals are already getting a third dose of the vaccine. While it's likely that the booster shot will be the same dose of the vaccine as the ones previous, it's not yet clear if that's the case.
"It's possible that the recommendation could be just for an additional dose of the same exact thing," said Amy Fabian, infectious diseases specialist at Baptist Health Louisville. "However, I do know that they are studying different variations of the vaccine to possibly target some of our variants that we are seeing."
Health experts believe the recommendation from the White House is an effort to stay ahead of the curve.
"This announcement was really meant to be in preparation for when those official recommendations come out," Fabian said.
The need for the booster could become more of the norm if given FDA approval.
"I do think that a booster is probably going to be something that becomes a periodic thing when we have a bad flare," Yazel said.
Health officials said COVID-19 statistics over the next few weeks will be crucial in future decision-making.
