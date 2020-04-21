LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Floyd County doctor said people who are delaying medical care, because they're worried about getting infected with COVID-19, may be damaging their health.
The Floyd County Health Department said emergency rooms across the nation are seeing half their usual volume, and health care professionals worry that serious medical conditions are being neglected because people are afraid of getting the virus if they go to the ER.
But doctors said all suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are assessed and treated separate from other patients.
Dr. Kevin Wurst, an ER physician, said he's starting to see patients whose health has been damaged by delaying medical care.
Patients who have passed out, have chest pain, severe shortness of breath, sudden numbness or weakness, bleeding or blindness should quickly get to an emergency room, officials said.
