LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aside from the physical affects of the illness, COVID-19 has also taken a toll on many people's mental health, including kids.
Doctors say early signs of kids struggling with mental health issues include a change in sleep or eating patterns, as well as being withdrawn or argumentative.
They say if you see these signs, reach out to your child's school or doctor's office for resources.
Experts say many kids and teens are struggling with isolation, and they've seen increased rates of anxiety and depression in patients.
"I have several patients myself, who, the start of their symptoms back to the pandemic and associate it directly with the pandemic," Dr. Alissa Briggs, UK HealthCare pediatric psychologist, said.
Doctors say it's important to provide long-term support as these stressors continue.
