LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are weighing in on the recommendation for Jefferson County Public Schools' students to return to the classroom.
Superintendent Marty Pollio on Thursday made the recommendation for a phased-in approach to reopening classrooms starting March 17.
Doctors say there are several examples from other states that show many districts have been able to successfully return with the right precautions in place.
They also understand that if kids go back to in-person learning, that means many parents who had been staying home could return to work, which they believe can be done safely.
"I, as a pediatrician, I see how important it is," Dr. Kris Bryant, Infectious Disease Specialist for Norton and U of L's School of Medicine. "As I talk (to) my patients I say 'Tell me how you're doing,' and most of them say 'I really miss school. I miss my teachers. I miss my friends. I miss having friends, and I can't wait to go back.' So this is a win for kids, and I think we can do it safely."
An official decision by the JCPS board has not been made yet. They're set to put it to a vote Thursday during a 6 p.m. meeting.
