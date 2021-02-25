LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio recommended Thursday that students in kindergarten through second grade become the first students back at Kentucky’s largest school district starting March 17.
Students in third grade through fifth grade will return March 18 if the Jefferson County Board of Education approves Pollio’s plan Thursday, he said during his state of the district address. Pollio’s recommendation is that elementary schools reopen for instruction five days a week.
Middle and high schools will operate on a hybrid schedule starting April 5, immediately after spring break, if approved by the board. Students will be grouped alphabetically by last name, this students in A-K in-person on Mondays and Tuesday and L-Z back in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays, Pollio said.
Learning for middle and high school students will be remotely on Wednesdays.
JCPS expects about 60% of students will return to in-person instruction based on the results of a family survey. The rest will be in the district’s virtual academy.
The Jefferson County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to vote on Pollio’s recommended reopening strategy amid increasing pressure from public officials in Frankfort. Three of the board’s seven members said they vote to resume in-person instruction.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Tuesday encouraging school districts to offer some form of in-person instruction by March 1 or once school employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, Kentucky’s House of Representatives passed a bill requiring school districts to reopen classrooms by March 29 or get denied extra nontraditional instruction dates.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021. WDRB News. All rights reserved.