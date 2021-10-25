LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog survived after falling more than 100 feet from a cliff at Red River Gorge last weekend.
The dog's owner says on Sunday around 1 p.m. the dog, named Tyson, fell off a 170-foot cliff while chasing a lizard over the edge.
A Wolfe County Search and Rescue team talked with a group of hikers, who said they saw the dog wandering around the area.
The dog was found with no injuries, and reunited with its owners.
The crews called it a "dog-gone miracle" on a Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.