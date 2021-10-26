LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for your help to cloth evacuees from Afghanistan.
Several thousand evacuees are being housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, with almost half of them being under the age of 14.
Already, more than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items. The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids campaign.
Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.
In addition to coats of all sizes, officials say they especially need umbrella strollers, men's and women's shoes and men's underwear and socks.
Donations can be dropped off at the National Guard Armory at 2909 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, is one of eight sites in the U.S. that the Department of Defense is using for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan personnel.
