LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers trying to get onto Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville will need to use a detour for a while.
The ramp from Ninth Street to I-64 East in downtown Louisville will close at noon Saturday and won't reopen until the end of September.
The work was supposed to start Friday night but is starting Saturday instead due to expected rain.
Workers will replace concrete on the ramp and update drainage.
Drivers can detour by taking the ramp on Main Street near the Frazier History Museum.
The ramp from Ninth Street to I-64 West will also close at noon Saturday, but it will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.
