LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ali Center has announced its Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award recipients.
The awards are given during an annual ceremony which also serves as the center's largest fundraiser. Some of the headliners include Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will get the Lifetime Achievement Award.
World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, will get the Humanitarian of the Year Award for its work during the western Kentucky tornadoes and the eastern Kentucky flooding.
Businesswoman and philanthropist Alice Houston will receive the Kentucky Humanitarian Award.
The ceremony also includes the Six Core Principle Awards, which are given to young adult international humanitarians age 30 and younger who are "doing work in their countries and communities which embodies one of Muhammad Ali's Six core principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality," according to a news release.
Among those recipients, NBA player Malcom Brogdon will be honored for his work in Tanzania with the Respect Award. Officials said Brogdon's Family Foundation works to provide access to clean water and quality education for all.
CBS News' Michelle Miller will host the 9th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.
To read more about this year's awards ceremony and recipients, click here.
