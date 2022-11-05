LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center held its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual Humanitarian Awards on Saturday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also spent time in Louisville prior to the event that was themed as "peace."
"I got a tour of the Louisville bat factory and that was really, really fun," Fauci said.
Other recipients of the night included businesswoman and philanthropist Alice Houston and NBA player Malcolm Brogdon. The ceremony also included six core Principle Awards, which are given to young adult international humanitarians who are under 30 years old.
Fauci also said he believes there will be rising COVID-19 cases as colder months approach.
"We have a COVID vaccine and a booster that is matched very well to the circulating virus and yet only about 15% of people who have been vaccinated have gotten the boost, that is terrible," Fauci said. "We've got to do better than that."
It was the ninth annual Humanitarian Awards.
