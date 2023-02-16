LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early voting is open for Tuesday's special election to fill Louisville's Kentucky 19th District Senate Seat.
The election on Feb. 21 will decide who replaces former state Sen. Morgan McGarvey, who resigned after winning John Yarmuth's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin are vying to replace McGarvey.
In-person absentee voting started Thursday, Feb. 16 and continues until Saturday, Feb. 17. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here are the sites for early voting:
- The Arterburn (Formerly St Matthews Community Center)
- 310 Ten Pin Lane 40207
- Central Government Center
- 7201 Outer Loop 40228
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- 4101 Cadillac Court 40213
- Jefferson County Clerk Election Center
- 1000 E. Liberty Street 40204
- (Drop boxes are available at each of these locations during the dates and times listed.)
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the polls for the special election will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Arterburn (Formerly St Matthews Community Center)
- 310 Ten Pin Lane 40207
- Atherton High School
- 3000 Dundee Road 40205
- Audubon Traditional Elementary
- 1051 Hess Lane 40217
- Central Government Center
- 7201 Outer Loop 40228
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- 4101 Cadillac Court 40213
- Hawthorne Elementary
- 2301 Clarendon Avenue 40205
- Highland Middle
- 1700 Norris Place 40205
- Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center
- 1000 E. Liberty Street 40204
- Seneca High School
- 3510 Goldsmith Lane 40220
- Smyrna Elementary
- 6401 Outer Loop 40228
- Southern High School
- 8620 Preston Highway 40219
- Watterson Elementary
- 3900 Breckenridge Lane 40218
For information from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office on voting in the special election, click here.
