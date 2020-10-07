LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in Middletown Plaza, the East Motor Vehicle Branch of the Jefferson County Clerk's office will be closed Thursday and Friday.
All other branches will be open, according to the County Clerk's website. Those wishing to renew their vehicle registration can also do so through mail, online, telephone and drop-box services.
To view branch locations and hours or access other registration services, click here.
"Many of our systems of service have had to be altered due to doing business in a new way under our current conditions," the County Clerk's office said in an alert on its website. "We appreciate your working with us and your patience during these difficult times."
The East Motor Vehicle Branch (12312-A Shelbyville Road) will reopen Monday, Oct. 12, with extended hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
