LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction.
The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Reminder: Eastbound I-64 will be closed 10 p.m. Friday, 12/2 to 5 a.m. Monday, 12/5.Future closures:•I-64 Eastbound closed 10 p.m. 12/9 to 5 a.m. 12/12•I-64 Eastbound closed 4 a.m. 12/14 to 4 a.m. 12/23Read more: https://t.co/3dxHyblbrG@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/UFKYofL2oP— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) November 28, 2022
The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New Albany will also be closed, as well as the I-64 east to Interstate 264 east ramp.
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project are urging drivers to use the detour of Interstate 265 to Interstate 65.
Another eastbound closure will happen next weekend. A nine-day closure of the eastbound lanes, which has been delayed several times, is supposed to start Dec. 14 and end Dec. 23.
Westbound lanes will remain open during the closures.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
