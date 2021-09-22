LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dreary weather outside Eastern High School on Wednesday almost matched the mood inside.
Most students there got on a school bus Wednesday morning just like they were supposed to. Three students did not.
Louisville Metro Police First Division Commander Shannon Lauder said students were waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and fired gunshots into the group. Two of the students were hit. A 16-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
"He will not be coming back, and that is a tragedy," Eastern parent Elishia Durrett Johnson said.
A 13-year-old boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive, per LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A 14-year-old girl was treated at the scene, and LMPD said she was grazed in the shooting.
"It's horrible," said Samara Durrett, a student at Eastern. "I just wouldn't have imagined it would happen."
The bullets started flying at a bus stop, a place students have felt safe for years.
"It's not safe, like everyone thinks it is," Eastern freshman Forest Ramsey said. "And that's kind of scary."
The school day was different at Eastern. Students and teachers were in disbelief.
"I was shocked," Samara Durrett said. "I didn't know how to feel."
They're trying to remember the good times.
"He was fun and funny," said Aaron Reynolds, one of the 16-year-old boy's classmates. "We were friends. We played basketball together, fourth period."
Some parents opted to pick their kids up instead of having them ride a bus home. As they did, they recounted how they felt when they heard about the shooting.
"That is a fear of every parent," Johnson said. "It just made you want to hug your kid."
Others wondered what could've been different.
"If we have the buses come at a little bit of a later time and maybe push the start of school back, that way we're not starting school when it's pitch black," Ramsey said.
But no change in start time or future arrest will ever change what has already happened on this cold, rainy September day in Louisville.
"There is no process to sudden loss," Johnson said.
