LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More and more young people are looking to embark on an aviation career -- and that's evident at the aviation program at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
"The demand for pilots has exploded," said Sean Howard, the chief flight instructor for EKU's aviation program, according to a report by LEX 18. "Enrollments are obviously up a lot, probably double since I've been here."
Howard said it's likely due to a pilot shortage that has led to abundant job opportunities and substantial pay increases. Boeing forecasts that, over the next 20 years, the global aviation industry will need more than 600,000 new pilots.
"Demand for pilots and retirees is a one-to-one ratio, so we get a pilot trained and in the cockpit and one retires," Howard said. "Right now, we're about 8,000 pilots short, so that's going to stay around for a while until we can exceed the retiree rate."
The increasing demand for those pilots has resulted in increasing pay -- more than double for new hires over the last 15 years.
"You're probably talking $35,000 or $40,000 for a first officer, right seat, first time airline job, regional," Howard said of salaries in the mid-2000s. "Now, $90,000, $100,000 in some cases."
EKU boasts a fleet of more than 30 aircraft, plus traditional simulators and some that are considered "cutting-edge." Virtual reality flight simulators are also available at the airport. The devices have not been certified to count as flight time yet, but Howard says they are helpful for student polishing their skills.
"It's not certified," he said. "It's not that you can log the time, but it's a great addition to training for the students. It gives them a really -- an edge up on their training."
The sky is no longer the limit for young people wanting to get into aviation, according to Howard.
"In my lifetime, I never thought I would see the industry in the position that it is right now," he said. "For kids interested in airplanes and making flying a career, it's a pilot market right now."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.