LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shop in eastern Kentucky has a creative solution for a serious problem: animal hunger.
A dog house outside of Tiki's Treasures in Jackson, Kentucky, serves as a "Pet Food Blessing Box."
Jackson is located in Breathitt County.
Travis Combs built the dog house as a way to help collect supplies for needy animals.
"Kentucky is rated one of the worst in the nation for animal abuse, starvation, abandonment ... that sort of thing," said Combs. "So a bunch of our friends kind of got together and we saw a need and a way that we could help out. We built this box here."
The box is always open for residents to drop off food and other items for any animal.
Residents are also welcome to collect items for free.
Combs says he is interested in building more Pet Food Blessing boxes and will take requests from places that want them.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.