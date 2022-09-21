LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday.
Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
Neuss said the students will be "disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."
You can read his full letter to parents below:
Dear Ballard Families:
There’s nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We work hard every day to ensure Ballard High School is a safe and welcoming place for everyone. We take any threat against our school community seriously.
Today, we were told two students had weapons in school. Immediate action was taken, and a pellet gun and a regular gun were found. The building was “frozen” during the investigation, so we had all students and staff stay in their classrooms. The “freeze” lasted for about 10 minutes.
The students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Every family receives a copy of the Student Support Behavior Intervention Handbook, which is available on the JCPS website. We encourage you and your student to review the handbook together. The handbook outlines expectations of appropriate behavior and the possible consequences of inappropriate behavior.
We want to thank the individuals who brought this to our attention for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. It takes all of us - administrators, staff, students, and families - to make sure our school remains a safe space.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8206.
Sincerely,
Jason Neuss, Ed.D.
Principal
Ballard High School
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.