LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week.
The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
JCPS said the dashboard is updated each week to help parents plan, though it doesn't include all the bus delays that are unexpected for things like drivers calling in sick.
The district said some schools are considering switching class periods around to offset students' learning loss. For example, students will start the day with first period, and the next day with second period.
"If schools decide to take that route they will let teachers know, obviously, and students and families," Carolyn Callahan, JCPS' chief of communications, said last week. "We're trying to come up with ways we can make sure all our kids are getting all the class time they need and they deserve."
To help with the driver shortage, the district said 30 drivers are in the final stages of certification and will begin testing this week for their CDL licenses. Ten drivers with CDL permits are scheduled to start a new training class on Sept. 12.
