LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Noe Middle School in Louisville took a stand against a proposed education bill in Kentucky on Wednesday morning.
Sixth graders at the school organized a protest over Senate Bill 150, which allows teachers in Kentucky to refuse to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns. The students at Noe's Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Club led a walkout before classes began.
The Jefferson County Public Schools students also spoke out against House Bill 470, which would prevent a person under 18 from getting treatment for gender transition.
Students at several Louisville schools have staged similar protests.
Much of the debate over SB 150 revolved around whether to allow teachers to decide whether to use a student’s preferred pronouns. The bill would prevent policies compelling school staff to use pronouns that don’t conform to a student’s biological sex.
Other parts of the measure would prohibit education leaders from requiring policies to keep students’ information confidential from their parents. Schools could choose to withhold the information if, based on past conduct, they believe the information would lead to parental abuse.
It also would require that parents be given notice and an opportunity to review materials before human sexuality instruction begins at their children’s school. An alternate assignment would have to be made available for students whose parents disapprove of the instruction.
Related stories:
- Kentucky Senate bill lets teachers decide on transgender pronouns
- Louisville high school students hold walk-outs to speak out against bill related to gender pronouns
- Atherton High School students hold walkout in protest of proposed Kentucky bills they say unfairly target LGBTQ+ community
- Hundreds rally in Frankfort against newly-filed bills they say target LGBTQ youth
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.