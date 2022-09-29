LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break.
Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements.
And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there.
He also performed "The Star Spangled Banner" before the Daytona 500 on Fox.
Now, he's booked a three-month tour and will move to California to see where else his talent takes him.
"My ultimate dream is to be successful, to be the greatest superstar, to be in Broadway and movies, and to help people," Johnson said.
His public shows start this weekend in Louisville.
He'll perform in the Old School Vs. New School Tribute Concert at Pose on South 4th Street.
The show begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
