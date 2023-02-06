LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave.
The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4.
The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct from a Bardstown High School staff member."
Clark said the staff member was placed on administrative leave and authorities were notified. He said the person was put on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.
WDRB has asked for the person's name and position, but BCS has not responded.
In the letter, the district said it can't comment on what it calls a "personnel matter and an active investigation."
Here is a copy of letter sent home to Bardstown High School families:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.