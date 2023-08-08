LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is partnering with a communications solutions provider to enhance its Esports curriculum and competitions.
The university in Louisville is collaborating with Accelecom to enrich the educational experience, according to a news release. Accelecom established 10Gbps connectivity between Bellarmine's campus and the Flexential data center in Louisville as part of an infrastructure expansion plan.
Bellarmine University will offer a new minor in Esports in its Esports Center. Last March, Bellarmine hosted the state's first Esports competition with more than 170 high school students.
“Milliseconds matter when competing in this dynamic online arena,” Eric Satterly, CIO and Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Digital Transformation for Bellarmine University said in a news release. “In addition to the Esports initiative, the bandwidth required for our students across every discipline increases every year. Our partnership with Accelecom provides a technical backbone that will allow our students and faculty to participate in new learning opportunities and build relevant skills to meet the demands of a modern workforce.”
To learn more about the minor, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.