LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Case Construction Equipment has donated work boots valued at more than $8,000 to students at Fairdale High School.
The program started with 15 pairs of boots that were shared by almost 80 students.
The school handed out 72 pairs of boots Monday to vocational students in need. The vocational program teaches students how to operate heavy equipment and become diesel technicians.
Many students can't afford the required safety toe boots.
Fred Mitchell, territory sales manager for Wilson Equipment, said safety toe boots are required for the program -- just like in the real world.
"In our industry you've got PPE -- Personal Protection Equipment," Mitchell said. "So you'll go to a job site, you'll have to have a hard hat, you'll have to have safety glasses -- you'll see them wearing their safety vests out here. And safety shoes. No open-toed shoes. Steel toe or safety toe boots is a must."
A Fairdale teacher told WDRB the program should be able to use the boots for three to five years.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.