LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of virtual learning due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Louisville's Christian Academy School System is opening a permanent virtual campus in the fall.
"Christian Academy Virtual" is enrolling students in grades K-5 and will have a dedicated staff to work with students and families who choose the option.
"We're very excited to start this program, to start this campus and roll it out not only locally but nationally and maybe even internationally as we move forward," Superintendent Darin Long said.
Core classes and additional courses — such as art and physical education — will be offered through the virtual campus.
"They're going to receive the exact same Biblical-integrated curriculum that we have just like if you were at this campus today," Long said.
The idea for a virtual campus has been in the works for several years, according to school officials, and took off once the pandemic forced all of CAL's four locations to go completely online.
"The pandemic put us into it without warning," Long said. "As difficult as that was, the good thing is that we found out that our teachers, our support personnel and our infrastructure was ready and able to handle and deliver strong instruction."
Tuition for the virtual campus starts at $7,400, according to the school system. For more information, visit click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.