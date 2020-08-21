LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's first public school districts to welcome students back inside classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic is transitioning to remote learning for at least two weeks.
Green County Schools, which began the 2020-21 school year Monday, announced Friday that students will learn from home starting Aug. 24 until at least Sept. 8 based on its measure of local COVID-19 cases and after an employee at Green County High School unofficially tested positive for the disease.
"At this time, the district is unaware of any students that have tested positive for COVID-19," GCS Superintendent William Hodges said in a video statement on the district's Facebook page.
"The district will continue to remain transparent with our community, and we will continue to make necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families and our staff."
GCS is one of several school districts that have decided to reopen their classrooms despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28 given the recent escalation of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
This story will be updated.
