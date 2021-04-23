LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Education Foundation handed out more than $80,000 in grants on Friday.
Donors, teachers and staff gathered in the Elizabethtown High School gym to award 30 grants to teachers who applied for them.
Some of the money will go to drums and carriers for the Elizabethtown High School drumline. Other money will go toward monitors used during tutoring, library enhancements and biology materials.
Because of COVID-19, we had to award grants a little differently, but we were blown away by the response," the foundation said in a Facebook post.
