LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former chief financial officer for Oldham County Schools is suing the district for retaliation.
Stephanie Anderson said Superintendent Jason Radford didn't renew her contract after she refused to lie at a colleague's termination hearing.
She claims it was over an issue of an attorney for the district being overpaid.
Anderson claims Radford eventually starting treating her with hostility and demoted her while on family leave to take care of her father.
Her contract wasn't renewed in May.
Anderson is claiming she was wrongfully let go, her civil rights were violated, and the district violated her FMLA leave.
The district hasn't commented on the lawsuit.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.