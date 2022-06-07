LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Georgetown College will no longer fund men's and women's golf, archery, and men's and women's junior varsity soccer.
The school made the announcement on Facebook, saying it's taking steps to control costs for the college.
"These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the College’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue," the university wrote.
Coaches and players said they never knew the programs were in trouble. And an online petition to save the programs already has more than 1,000 signatures.
The school said all scholarships will still be honored for incoming freshman and current players.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.