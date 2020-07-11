LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to students returning to in-person learning, Grayson County Schools is taking a phased-in approach to reopening its doors, pointing to how the approach has worked for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials hope the plan will ease students back into in-person learning — and into new habits.
"One thing I think we tried to do was model it a little bit by the opening of businesses," Superintendent Doug Robinson said. "They kind of started out (at) 50% (capacity)."
Grayson County Schools' first day is scheduled for Aug. 10th, and, at any given time, only half of the district's students will be inside buildings during the first few weeks. The goal is to have all students back to in-person instruction by Aug. 28th, about three weeks into the calendar.
"School is going to look a lot different for us, for our staff, our students and our community," Robinson said.
A calendar shows how students will be split into two groups: A and B. Each group will switch between in-person and remote learning until late August.
"They will alternate those days. Some students will come on Monday and Wednesday. The other students will be Tuesday and Thursday," Robinson explained, adding that Fridays will be remote learning days for everyone.
The phased-in approach aims to give students and teachers ample time to become accustomed to social distancing, temperature checks, masks, hand washing and other safety measures outlined in Kentucky's "Healthy at School" guidelines.
"That three-week trial will tell us what we can and can't do, to see if we can move forward," Robinson said.
The plans are subject to change, however. If case numbers rapidly increase or if health officials have concerns, Robinson said the district will adjust.
