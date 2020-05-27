LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As schools head into summer break after nontraditional semesters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover College in southern Indiana has announced plans to start in-person classes two weeks earlier than usual.
President Lake Lambert said starting Monday, Aug. 24, will allow for instruction to end by Thanksgiving.
The school plans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which include modified dining arrangements, quarantine locations and disinfectant help from a specialist. The college will also create protocols for use of disinfectant, masks or other personal protective equipment in common areas.
Hanover will also be training faculty and investing in online instruction.
"Amidst all of the uncertainty, one thing remains constant — our commitment to educating the next generation of leaders in a safe, meaningful and transformative environment,” Lambert said in a statement.
Alternate plans will be in place should an outbreak affect the campus in the coming months, officials said.
