LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Kentucky School for the Blind have learned how to clean artifacts they found in an archaeological dig.
Last month, they started on a dig that took place at the site of the former segregated KSB facility for Black students that dated back to the 1800s.
About 15 KSB students and five UofL students are working together on the project.
On Tuesday, UofL professors taught them how to wash and prepare the artifacts for analysis and evaluation.
"We've found some cool things, you know, school tokens from taking the train to school," Thomas Jennings, a professor at the UofL Center for Archaeology, KSB said. "We found some bottles, bottle fragments, some toothpaste containers. Artifacts of everyday life trying to sort of reimagine what life was like for those students."
The goal is to eventually have a museum exhibit with all of the items they found.
