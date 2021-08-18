LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday was move-in day for new students at Indiana University Southeast.
The campus in New Albany has five dorms that house about 400 students. They're apartment-style and come fully-furnished.
Returning students will move in Thursday.
"The lodges are really wonderful facilities," said Kathy Girtin, the acting chancellor at IUS. "I'm excited to meet more students, and I know that we're excited to be back face-to-face.
New this year: Indiana University requires all students at all campuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and masks are mandatory inside all buildings on campus.
Classes for the fall semester start Monday.
