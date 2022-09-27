LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school junior in Indiana received a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Calculus AB exam this spring, something that's never happened before.
Felix Zhang, currently a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, aced the test with 108 points out of the 108 points possible, CNN reports.
The College Board administers worldwide AP Calculus tests every year with a point system ranging from 1 to 5. A 3 is considered passing. Not only did Zhang get a 5, he didn't miss a single question.
Zhang is reportedly the only person in the world to get a perfect score on the test.
"I wanted to do well on it and I prepared a lot but I never actually thought about getting a perfect score before," Zhang said.
Zhang said he hasn't picked a college yet or a career path. Both of his parents are math professors.
