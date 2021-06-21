LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivy Tech is moving to a new tuition model that charges full-time students a flat fee, instead of charging per credit hour.
This means students could take more credit hours per semester and graduate faster, without having to pay more. The flat fee also includes the cost of textbooks and other course materials.
Ivy Tech will use federal dollars to pay for textbooks for all students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Ivy Tech is one of the first schools in Indiana and first community colleges in the country to adopt this new tuition model.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.