LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it's working to keep its student-athletes safe in the heat.
The district canceled all outdoor activities after noon Thursday because of the high heat index.
Thursday morning, the DuPont Manual boys soccer team hit the field at 9 a.m. hoping to stay ahead of the high temperatures.
"Safety is our No. 1 priority so we make sure to talk to the chief of operations, we look at the temperature, we look at the humidity currently and throughout the day and we decide the day before just based on the weather where we think we're gonna go with practices ... so we're always looking at the highest point of the heat index and then that's when we cancel," April Brooks, executive director of activities and athletics at JCPS, said.
Other steps being taken to beat the heat include keeping kids hydrated, cold towels and immersion tubs and taking breaks.
JCPS also has indoor facilities available for teams.
