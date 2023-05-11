LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools celebrated high school seniors graduating from the district's teaching career pathway.
JCPS employees Thursday visited high schools with music, balloons, noise makers and gifts for students from the Teacher and Learning Pathways program.
The program was created as part of an effort to combat the national teacher shortage by setting students up for a career in education.
"This is a very very rigorous program," Elizabeth Adams, Instructional Lead Career Pathways & District WBL Coordinator for JCPS, said. "We are just so proud of our students, of their accomplishments and JCPS is very big about grow your own so we really want to make sure that we are preparing our students to come back and work in the community, that they were raised in because we know that's what's going to make this community better."
Thursday, the students were also given conditional offers to teach at JCPS once they graduate from college.
