LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting kids ready for a new school year can be an expensive task for parents, but one Jefferson County Public Schools program tries to help ease that burden.
The PTA-run Clothing Assistance Program hosts a "Back to School Clothing Blitz" for JCPS students and families every year. Students that are referred by their school can get new uniforms and shoes.
Outside of uniforms, families are also invited to browse a number of other donated items. This assistance is a life-saver for families like Chelsea Morgan's.
"It means the world to me, and my children as well, too, because honestly, I didn't know what I was going to do before school started. I did not know. And this just came perfect timing, and I'm grateful for this program. I really am," she said.
All appointments are booked for the Back to School Clothing Blitz, but the clothing assistance program runs all year. Parents who feel they are in need of the program can contact their child's school. The program also accepts donations. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.