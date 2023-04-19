LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From start times to the student assignment plan, major changes are coming for Jefferson County Public Schools next school year.
Senate Bill 150 is a reason for one of the incoming changes. Part of the bill addresses gender identify, sex education and student pronouns.
On Wednesday, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the bill and education in politics during Louisville Forum's monthly luncheon.
"Unfortunately, education right now is at the forefront of politics," Pollio said.
Following a heated lawmaking session in Frankfort, JCPS and other Kentucky districts are figuring out how to implement Senate Bill 150.
"There's still a lot of questions to be answered," Pollio said.
The law bans students from learning topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation. It also prohibits lessons on topics like STDs and puberty until sixth grade.
It also allows teachers to not use the preferred pronouns of students. Senate Bill 150 will also require policies to be created enforcing students to use bathrooms or locker rooms based off biological sex.
Brent McKim, president of JCPS' largest teachers union, said it has frustrated many teachers in the classroom.
"We've got education funding, we have teacher shortages, these are real problems," McKim said. "And the General Assembly seems to be just obsessed about pronouns."
Both McKim and Pollio said there is a lot of uncertainty around the bill.
Normally, offering guidance, is where the state Department of Education would step in. However, Commissioner Jason Glass said, "the legislature put in place some provisions where we're not allowed to explain certain aspects."
"I think more information will be coming in the weeks to come, so that we implement the law while supporting our children in our schools as well and that's pretty important to me," Pollio said.
The KDE did release a document with some guidance for complying with SB 150. It highlights possible legal complications and advises if the state law challenges federal law, districts should follow federal.
Related Stories:
- Confusion surrounds new Kentucky law restricting sexual education material, pronoun usage
- Kentucky lawmakers override Beshear veto of sweeping transgender bill
- 19 arrested as hundreds protest Kentucky lawmakers' vote to override governor's veto of transgender bill
- Gender transition bill advances in Kentucky Senate after new provisions added
- Kentucky's Senate a turning point in a historic 2023 session
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.