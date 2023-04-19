LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio spoke at length Wednesday about the challenges facing JCPS, and a big priority is strengthening school safety.
"The amount of young people who have access to guns in our nation and our community is staggering," Pollio said.
Speaking at the Louisville Forum downtown Wednesday, Pollio said when it comes to safety, JCPS is dealing with the side effects of a community problem.
"When students have access and families and citizens have access to guns, especially illegal guns like we have in our city, what it's going to lead to is significant problems in our schools," Pollio said.
At least 20 guns have been found inside JCPS schools this academic year. JCPS found 15 guns in the first 68 days. The number was at least 20 by the 99th day.
Earlier this year, the board requested Pollio put together a proposal to install weapons detection systems in schools. He will present a plan to the board next week that will show what it would take to install the systems in all middle and high schools.
Weapon detection is a technology that's different from metal detectors, according to Pollio. He estimates putting those weapon detection systems in place would cost between $18 million to $20 million.
"It's a much quicker process," Pollio said. "A multitude of people can walk through, essentially at the same time. You're not having to empty your pockets of everything."
JCPS has already had a team visit multiple school districts around the country to see how those detection systems have been implemented. Pollio said it's a technology that's similar to what's used to enter the Kentucky Derby and the KFC Yum! Center.
He said it's amore advanced and expensive system, but will prevent students from waiting in long lines to get to class.
Pollio believes it's the best system for what JCPS needs.
"The cost will not be the challenge, we can do that," Pollio said. "The challenge will be the staffing of that."
JCPS also created its own police department in 2022, which has about 25 officers. While recently passed state law asks districts to place a school resource officer at every school, Pollio doesn't see that happening.
"Right now, just like all police departments, we are struggling to hire... so the reality of ever having an SRO at every school under today's current context is an impossibility," Pollio said.
Pollio says while investing in school safety is part of the district's job, he believes these issues shouldn't be viewed as school problems, but a community one.
"It is once again a burden that was not placed upon us in many ways 15 and 20 years ago and so I think something that all entities are really going to have to take a look at how we reduce that," Pollio said. "Those are things that we have to overcome as a society. If we are going to be successful."
Pollio will present information on the weapons detection systems during the board meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
