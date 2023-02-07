LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrest of a 13-year-old boy this week in connection with the murder of another teenager is just one example of a Louisville kid being involved in violent crime.
At least 20 guns have been found at Jefferson County Public Schools in the 2022-23 school year so far, according to district records obtained by WDRB News.
It's a troubling trend some local groups are trying to turn around.
The arrest of the 13-year-old on Monday marks the third teen charged for the death a 16-year-old in a December shooting. The other two teens are 15 and 17.
"It's up to us to protect our kids," said Kenneth Forbes. "We need to fix this."
Forbes lost his own son to gun violence 10 years ago. Nowadays, he said, the violence among youth is normal.
"A lot of our kids is really living in fear," he said.
Forbes founded the group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters, which plans to start a mentorship program to build up trust with Louisville youth. He's also had meetings with the mayor about the issue.
"This is a community issue and you cannot just point the finger at one party," he said. "Parents, neighbors, leadership, law enforcement, we all have to come together."
The city's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) also has a Gun Violence Reduction program.
"What we are noticing is, that the youth involved in the violent crime here in Jefferson County and Louisville as a city, that they want a way out. They want help," said Quinones Corniel, Gun Violence Reduction program manager. "It's a lack of services, a lack of education, lack of healthy foods. You know, all of those things play into a reason why someone would choose a life of crime, because they're in survival mode."
Advocates in the program work one-on-one with teens and young adults who want to leave a life of violence or reduce their risk for violence. Over six to 12 months, they will build trust and mentor them, providing the services and resources they need for a new start.
"A lot of them feel like, that they only have them looking out for them, and we know that that's not the case," said Corniel. "And it's our job to help them understand that we're here for them and that there's a community here for them."
Forbes agrees that increasing trust and communication is the best way forward.
"We have to show love to those that are really without love, and I don't want to sound sympathetic, but they're still kids and they need to have a chance," he said. "Our kids need to have a chance for growth."
Many believe focusing on the youth now will be a key to a kinder and safer future.
Anyone who would like to connect with OSHN's Gun Violence Reduction program, or would like to refer someone, can email the department here.
