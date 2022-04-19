LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is offering graduating seniors a free dress shirt for graduation.
Seniors in the Class of 2022 are eligible to receive a free new button-up dress shirt from the Clothing Assistance Program (CAP).
JCPS said it is a congratulatory gesture that isn't based on need after a local company provided a donation.
"We hope this shirt will help students look sharp at their graduation ceremonies or other spring, summer, and fall celebrations and new beginnings," JCPS said in the request portal.
Requests must be submitted by May 1 at 11:59 p.m. Shirts will then be transferred to schools in mid-May.
To request a dress shirt, click here.
CAP has provided assistance to thousands of JCPS students since 1971. For more information on CAP, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.