LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan is going into place to help unruly behavior on the bust at one Jefferson County Public school.
Complaints from bus drivers and monitors for Waller-Williams Environmental School is forcing JCPS to get things under control. Staff reported students hitting them, spitting on them and being disrespectful. The district says earlier this month, some students began riding a separate bus that leaves school a few minutes before the other buses.
JCPS is also helping some school staff members get their commercial driver's license, so if a child is having a problem with someone on their bus, a staff member can possibly drive them home on a separate bus.
Waller-Williams is a school for students with severe emotional or behavioral special needs.
