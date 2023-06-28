LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in Jefferson County Public Schools are continuing their school-year learning over the summer.
Nearly 10,000 kids are part of the district's summer programming, classes and activities that are providing opportunities to gain knowledge and prevent a learning loss known as "summer slide." The programs support skills and reading and math at more than a dozen schools and community sites.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the school district wants to increase learning opportunities during the summer months because achievement will increase.
"We need to provide kids additional learning opportunities," Pollio said. "The research is extremely clear, students who have some type of summer learning camp or opportunity, they are going to be more successful."
Chalonda Stark has two children in the Backpack Program at the Academy at Shawnee. She said it's important for her children to learn other activities with classmates.
"This program not just academically helps them with things they were struggling with, things that they felt like they needed to work on a little more or that they loved doing, but at the same time, it was enrichment," Stark said. "It gave them an opportunity to try new things."
The Summer Backpack League has more than 8,000 students enrolled at 18 schools and 57 community sites this summer. Students also receive free lunches and transportation is provided for students.
Courtenay Griffin, a junior at Fern Creek High School, learned rhythms while playing the drums on Wednesday. She likes learning new things and meeting people from other schools.
"I just like to meet new people, see what I can discover and learn new things," Griffin said. "It's fun to relearn the stuff you might forget, so when you go into the next grade you're not like 'oh no, I learned this but I can't remember.'"
|Location
|Vendor
|Classroom #
|Vendor
|Classroom #
|Blue Lick Elementary
|Fitness
|109
|Photography
|107
|Stuart Academy
|Dance
|212
|Photograpy
|213
|Goldsmith Elementary
|Fencing
|150
|DJ
|154
|Greenwood Elementary
|Karate
|21
|Aquatics
|18
|Gheens / Louisville Male High School
|Soccer
|Gheens
|Karate
|Gheens
|The Academy @ Shawnee
|Swimming
|212
|Drama
|214
|Atkinson Academy
|Tennis
|214
|Robotics
|139
Elementary students in grades third, fourth and fifth can attend DEP Lit &. Camp time is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. Vendor times are usually noon to 1:30 p.m. The Backpack League and Lit & programs go from June 21 to July 14. More than 1,000 JCPS staff members are working at the camps and programming this summer.
To learn more about JCPS summer learning programs, click here.
JCPS also provides free meals for any child 18 and younger during the summer. Breakfasts and lunches are offered five days a week at 140 sites like schools, parks and community centers. To find locations and to see menus, click here. Mobile routes are also available daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various pools and parks.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.