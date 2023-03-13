LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools principal was arrested and booked into jail on his first day on the job.
Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday as the principal at Olmsted Academy North. In fact, the sign in front of the school still reads "Welcome, Principal Littles." But that welcome didn't last long.
Bullitt County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Alex Payne confirms that Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies served a warrant for Littles' arrest at the school Monday. The warrant issued by the Bullitt County Attorney's Office was for charges of 4th degree assault and 3rd degree terroristic threatening.
Payne confirms the charges relate to a domestic incident on Christmas Day.
A Hillview Police report said a man was leaving his home with his ex-wife, when her new boyfriend, Littles, pulled up and began arguing with her. Littles allegedly assaulted the man and left him with injuries on his face and head.
The victim was checked by EMS at the scene and was advised to go to a hospital for treatment.
Hillview Police said when they arrived at the scene on Dec. 25, Littles was already gone.
The police report said the victim has video of the alleged assault, along with photos of his injuries, which he took directly to the Bullitt County Attorney's Office on Dec. 28. That's when the warrant was issued.
Littles was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday afternoon.
JCPS announced Littles' promotion last week. He's worked for the district for the last 16 years in various positions.
A letter was sent home to Olmsted Academy North families and staff on Monday explaining the situation. It also said assistant principal Ebony Booker will be the administrator in charge effective immediately.
Here is a copy of that letter:
March 13, 2023
Dear Olmsted North Families,
We always want to keep you informed of what’s happening at Olmsted North and with your child’s education.
You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS.
JCPS is following its normal procedures for allegations related to staff. In the meantime, Assistant Principal Ebony Booker will be the administrator in charge, effective immediately.
Olmsted North has wonderful students and a fantastic staff. Learning will continue in the school building, just as it always does.
Sincerely,
Nate Meyer, Assistant Superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.