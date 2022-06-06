LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools ls reducing its number of free COVID-19 testing sites to one.
JCPS partnered with SphereDX for COVID-19 testing and free screenings at schools, operating more than 50 drive-thru sites at one point during the pandemic.
The last testing site for JCPS staff, students and family members is at the C.B. Young Building, 3001 Crittenden Drive. It will be open from 3-7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
Thousands of students participated in the district's "test-to-stay" program, which required testing negative for COVID-19 each day before they arrive at school for classroom instruction.
The district also had a "test-to-play" program, which was mandatory for students who were in extracurricular activities like sports, and included weekly COVID-19 tests.
Thousands of JCPS students participated in the programs each week on average, according to Eva Stone, the district’s health services manager.
