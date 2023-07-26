LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was selected for a deep sea mission.
Ashleigh Glickley is a magnet coordinator and instructional coach at Hawthorne Elementary School. But next month, she won't be in the classroom, instead exploring the depths of the Pacific Ocean.
She'll explore the Johnston Atoll, in the middle of the ocean not far from Hawaii. Glickley was one of 16 Science Communication Fellows selected to board the EV Nautilus Research Vessel.
She will explore and map deep-sea biology and geography that scientists haven't studied yet.
"Students here at Hawthorne will be able to log into a live zoom with me while I'm on board and we'll be able to share with them in real time what the scientists are seeing," Glickley said. "So, as they're identifying new species, I'll be able to tell them the very next day or hours later."
She will live stream and communicate with her students straight from the ship.
This will be Glickley's second trip on a research vessel.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.